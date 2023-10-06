LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WJZY) – A former Harris and Camp Thunderbird YMCA staff member was arrested for allegations of sexual crimes against a minor near the North Carolina border, according to a YMCA spokesperson.

Elijah Donato (Courtesy: New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Elijah Donato was additionally accused of abusing a camper at Camp Thunderbird in South Carolina after the YMCA launched an investigation, contacting all the parents and caregivers of the campers assigned to his cabin.

“We are deeply disturbed and saddened, and our prayers are with the children and families affected by these alleged actions,” a spokesperson wrote.

Donato held various roles at the YMCA from 2019-23, and was banned from all properties and events with the organization.

Officials emphasized the importance of safety and well-being of the children within the YMCA’s care and provided the series of measures in place to ensure kids are safe.

“The YMCA of Greater Charlotte takes pride in providing safe places for children to grow in skills and self-confidence,” the spokesperson continued. “Our hearts and prayers are with the children and families impacted by these heinous allegations.”