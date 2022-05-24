ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) – The search for a 25-year-old’s body in the Cape Fear River in Harnett County continues Tuesday morning with help from Fort Bragg, the sheriff’s office said.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Edwin Ordonez-Vasquez, 25, and Emilson Ordonez-Vasquez, 29, both of Dunn, were part of a group who were at the river to go fishing.

The group was trying to cross the river near the Erwin Park Cape Fear River access, located at 1002 S. 13th St., to get to an island.

While crossing, the brothers were swept away in the river.

Rescue teams located the body of Emilson Ordonez-Vasquez’s body about 300 yards down the river.

Edwin Ordonez-Vasquez’s body has not been located as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said Fort Bragg has a watercraft on the river Tuesday morning to help in the search.

A K-9 underwater cadaver search is also on scene.

This story will be updated as it develops.