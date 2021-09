FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A member of the 82nd Airborne was killed Monday in a single-vehicle accident in Raeford, division officials said.

The paratrooper’s name has not been released by 82nd Airborne but said the incident is under investigation.

The soldier was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

Further details were not immediately available.