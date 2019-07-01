Fort Bragg soldier charged in deadly Hope Mills nightclub shooting

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg sergeant has been charged in a deadly nightclub shooting that happened two weekends ago in Hope Mills, officials say.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. on June 23 to 3041 North Main Street to a reported shooting at Aqua Night Club.

When they arrived, officers located the victim, later identified as Kitric Shavoy Reeves Jr. of Fayetteville, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Reeves was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital where he died.

William Donelle Dillard, 26, of Falmont Place in Fayetteville is charged with with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting, Hope Mills police said Monday.

Dillard is a Sergeant in the U.S. Army assigned to B company 407 Brigade Support Battalion at Fort Bragg, police said.

Last week, police said that the shooting “may have been the result of an earlier altercation that occurred between the victim and the other individuals involved with this shooting.”

Investigators located those people and said they were cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities say a large number of people were in the parking area and are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

