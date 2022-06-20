FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier was killed Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate-95 in Duplin County, the U.S. Army announced Monday.

The soldier, who was not identified, was taking part in a training exercise when they needed medical care.

The U.S. Army said the soldier was being transported to the Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune for treatment due to limited beds at Womack Army Medical Center.

“While enroute to Camp Lejeune, the Soldier exited the vehicle and was struck by oncoming traffic,” the U.S Army Special Operations Command said in a release.

First responders attempted to save the soldier but he died at the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The U.S. Army said the soldier was assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg.