FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new bar in Fayetteville is creating quite a buzz, both figuratively and literally.

United States Army Veteran Casey Fox and his wife Chloe Benhaim recently opened Wana Navu Kava Bar near Fort Bragg. It’s the first bar of its kind in Fayetteville.

Kava is a non-alcoholic beverage some people believe has a calming effect for those dealing with anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Kava plant is grown in the South Pacific and brewed into a tea that gives someone a buzz when you drink it.

“It tastes like dirt but it’s really good. It helps relax you,” Chloe Benhaim, co-owner of Wana Navu Kava Bar said.

Kava is not booze or a drug– it’s all natural. Studies show Kava can potentially help those with anxiety. Some doctors say it should not be used as a primary treatment.

Fox said it helps him cope with both anxiety and PTSD after 24 years with the Special Forces.

“My mind is just like at peace. My mind is not wondering. I’m not hypervigilant as much. I just have a relaxed state of mind,” Fox said.

“We have police, we have military, we have doctors, we have lawyers, we have firefighters. We have students, soldiers, you know they have literally walked through here,” Benhaim said.

Not all customers visiting Wana Navu are on the Kava Train. Some people are coming for their Kratom teas, Delta 8 and Delta 9 beverages. There are others who just come for the ambience.

“Everyone tells me their feedback is that this is a real relaxing environment you know you just you come in here you chill, they like the low lighting and they just come in and hang out,” Fox said.

Fox and Banhaim welcome parents to bring their kids. There are puzzles, games and even a television for them while you have a shot of Kava.

Want Navu Kava Bar is already working on a second location in Sanford.

All the products sold at Wana Navu come from minority-owned businesses. If you want to try Kava at this location, you must be at least 18 years old. If you’re trying it to treat symptoms you’re dealing with, it is recommended you consult a doctor first.

Wana Navu Kava Bar is located at 500 North Reilly Road in Fayetteville and is open seven days a week. For more information, click here or call 910-339-1822.