Four charged after Lumberton drug house searched – again

LUMBERTON, NC – Four people were arrested after police searched a Lumberton home for the second time this year, finding more drugs.

Police received recent complaints about drug activity happening at a home at 734 E. 11th St. The home had been searched in February and Dandre Johnson was charged with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. The house is within 1000 feet of a school.

In the recent search on Thursday, police found an amount of suspected cocaine, marijuana, firearms, and U.S. currency was found.

Dandre Johnson again was arrested and this time charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of marijuana, and possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school and two counts of child abuse for having drugs in the residence with the children. He received a $500,000 bond.

Jaheam Stephens from Tobacco Rd. in Orrum was charged with felony possession of cocaine, and simple possession of marijuana. Stephens received a $50,000 secured bond.

Brandon Keith Lawson, of 7th St. Lumberton,was charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lawson received a $25,000 secured bond.

Oylissa Hinson, of 11th St. Lumberton, was charged with two counts of child abuse. Hinson received a $5,000.00 secured bond.

