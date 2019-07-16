Four sharks caught within 40 minutes at Avon Pier in the Outer Banks

AVON, N.C. (WAVY) — Two men caught four sharks within 40 minutes by the Avon Pier in the Outer Banks on Sunday.

OBX Originals tells 10 On Your Side it’s not unusual for multiple sharks to be caught at the pier in a day’s time.

They captured video of two different sharks being pulled to shore.

In the video, you can see one of the fishermen is getting the hooks out of the sharks’ mouths.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now