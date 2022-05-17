DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State Senator Valerie Foushee won the democratic nomination on Tuesday night for North Carolina’s District 4 Congressional Seat.

Foushee was surrounded by supporters as the results came in on Tuesday night at a watch party in downtown Durham.

Foushee said if elected in November, her priority will be to push for laws that will protect North Carolinian’s voting rights.

In addition, the state senator said she will push for quality access to healthcare for every American.

“It is a wonderful opportunity, and I just can’t say how honored I am that the voters chose me, to represent them after David Price has served for so long,” Foushee said.

If elected, Foushee will be both the first woman and first person of color to hold this office.