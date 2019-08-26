Fox attacks young woman, dog in Moore County, sheriff says

SEVEN LAKES, N.C. (WNCN) – A fox attacked a young woman who was walking her dog near her home in Seven Lakes on Saturday, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

The girl was walking her dog when the fox approached them and bit the girl on the foot, the sheriff’s office said.

The fox ran off and was not captured. It is unknown if the fox is rabid.

“Sheriff (Ronnie) Fields urges citizens to be vigilant in the protection of their own pets in the Seven Lakes area of the county,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

If anyone sees a fox or any other wildlife that exhibit suspicious behavior in the Seven Lakes area, please contact Moore County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services at (910)947-2858.