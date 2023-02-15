NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Franklin County man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison on Wednesday for dealing drugs, according to Michael Easley, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit began investigating Jermaine Carlton Jones, 45, in October 2020 after responding to a report of a gunshot victim.

After arriving, deputies found Jones who said he was shot in the head.

While investigating the crime scene, deputies found 56.5 grams of cocaine and a 9mm handgun loaded with ammunition.

Soon after, the sheriff’s office used a confidential informant to make four controlled purchases of cocaine from Jones at his residence in Louisburg.

In January 2021, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at Jones’ home and seized 372 grams of marijuana, 100 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, $10,615 in cash and a loaded revolver.

On June 2, 2021, the sheriff’s office attempted to serve Jones with a federal arrest warrant when they saw him conduct a hand-to-hand transaction.

Deputies further searched Jones’ residence and said they found cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana.

The U.S. Attorney said Jones pleaded guilty to the offenses on Feb. 7, 2022.

Easley also said Jones is a convicted felon and is considered a career offender under federal sentencing law due to previous convictions.

Jones was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana and being a felon with a firearm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Dodson prosecuted Jones.