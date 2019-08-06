Franklinton police investigate overnight vandalism involving 2 churches

FRANKLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Franklinton police are investigating after two churches in the town were vandalized early Tuesday, according to Police Chief John Green.

According to Solomon Cochren, reverend at Allen Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church, his church’s stained glass windows were shattered around 3 a.m. and the same thing also happened at First Baptist Church.

The two churches are less than a half-mile away from one another.

“I can see a link that would say it’s a hate crime,” Green said. “It’s likely going to be a string of vandalism.”

Green told CBS 17 they’re currently investigating the motive behind it and who may have done it.

A business in Franklinton was also vandalized around 2:30 a.m., Green added. He said that someone who lived above the business heard glass shattering around 2:30 a.m.

Cochren said they’re currently trying to determine just how much damage was done to the church’s stained glass windows and how much it will cost to fix or replace them.

The damage at Allen Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church (Photo: Solomon Cochren)

