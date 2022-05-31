LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – A 37-year-old man is wanted for questioning after the Franklin County sheriff said an infant was injured in a drive-by shooting.
Sheriff Kent Winstead posted to Facebook saying deputies are searching for Christopher Charles Gupton of Louisburg.
“Mr. Gupton has a violent criminal history and should not be approached,” Winstead’s post says.
The sheriff said the infant suffered serious injuries in the shooting.
Gupton faces charges of:
- Misdemeanor larceny
- Possession of firearm by felon (2)
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Assault by pointing a gun
- Assault by strangulation
- Discharge weapon in occupied dwelling
- Probation violation
If you have any information regarding Gupton, please contact crime stoppers at 919-496-7867.