LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – A 37-year-old man is wanted for questioning after the Franklin County sheriff said an infant was injured in a drive-by shooting.

Sheriff Kent Winstead posted to Facebook saying deputies are searching for Christopher Charles Gupton of Louisburg.

“Mr. Gupton has a violent criminal history and should not be approached,” Winstead’s post says.

The sheriff said the infant suffered serious injuries in the shooting.

Gupton faces charges of:

Misdemeanor larceny

Possession of firearm by felon (2)

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Assault by pointing a gun

Assault by strangulation

Discharge weapon in occupied dwelling

Probation violation

If you have any information regarding Gupton, please contact crime stoppers at 919-496-7867.