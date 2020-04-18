Franklin County nursing home reports two additional COVID-19 related deaths

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) - The Robeson County Department of Public Health reported Thursday that an infant and two children are among 31 new coronavirus cases in the county.

A 6-month-old, a 9-year-old, and an 11-year-old all tested positive for the virus. The oldest person to recently test positive was 85 years old. Of the 31, 20 were female and 11 were male.