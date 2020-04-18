Franklin County nursing home reports two additional COVID-19 related deaths

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Franklin County health officials report two additional COVID-19 deaths at the Louisburg Nursing Center, located on Smoke Tree Way.
This brings the facility’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths to eight.
Three residents of the facility are currently hospitalized.
The facility reported several COVID-19 related deaths earlier this week.
Franklin County Health Department officials plan to reach out to each nursing home and assisted living facility in the county to ensure they have current guidance and PPE necessary to prevent or contain a COVID-19 outbreak.