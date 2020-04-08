Free and low-cost internet service for NC residents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office, free and low cost internet and mobile service options are available to residents during the state’s response to COVID-19.

“North Carolina is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic with everything we’ve got,” Tracy Doaks, NCDIT secretary and state chief information officer, said. “In these uncertain times, more and more of our residents are being asked to work and learn from home, making access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet more critical than ever.”

Click here to go to the interactive map developed by NCDIT to find free and affordable internet and mobile service in your area.

The online map is updated daily with new offerings, which include free public Wi-Fi access points for remote learning and working.

Service providers offering free or affordable options for high-speed internet can submit their offerings at here.