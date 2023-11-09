RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If one of your favorite items from a popular fast-food chain includes chicken nuggets, you’re in luck.

On Nov. 8, Wendy’s announced chicken nuggets will be free every Wednesday throughout the rest of the year. That’s eight whole weeks of free spicy or regular chicken nuggets.

How to get free nuggets:

All you have to do is open the Wendy’s app and find a free six-piece chicken nugget offer with a purchase through the app. Or scan the digital Wendy’s offer code in the restaurant.

Offer is only available at participating U.S. Wendy’s for a limited time through the Wendy’s App or order.wendys.com.