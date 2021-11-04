Freeze warning issued for Wake, Durham counties Friday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A freeze warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for a large swath of the CBS 17 viewing area – including Wake and Durham counties.

The warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for Vance, Warren, Durham, Franklin, Chatham, Wake,

Montgomery, Moore, and Lee counties.

A freeze warning is issued when low temperatures are forecast to be 32°F or lower. When temperatures fall below the freezing mark, frost is more widespread and a freeze is also possible.

A frost advisory is issued if temperatures are expected to range from 33° to 36° as frost can typically occur when temperatures drop below 36°. This is especially true for rural locations.

The NWS said temperatures could drop to as low as 30 to 32 degrees and could result in frost formation and a freeze.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly,” NWS said. “Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

Friday’s high temperature is forecast to be 57 degrees. Lows will again fall into the middle 30s on Saturday morning with afternoon highs holding in the middle 50s.