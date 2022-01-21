Friday snow timeline: When will it snow in the Raleigh area?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Rain turned to snow Thursday night, but this is just a taste of what’s to come Friday in central North Carolina.

A Winter Weather Advisory for most of central North Carolina is in effect through early Saturday.

At 11:45 a.m. Friday, Raleigh, Wake Forest, Cary and Knightdale were added to the Winter Storm Warning for the same time period.

The difference between the two: from 1 to 5 inches of snow will be likely in the Advisory area, depending on the location.

In the Warning area, snow amounts should reach 3 inches and up to 5 inches or more in some places.

Here’s a timeline of what to expect from this winter weather event:

Friday afternoon

Snow should start around 3 p.m. and be widespread across the CBS 17 viewing area by sundown.

Areas south of the Triangle can expect sleet and some freezing rain around this time.

Friday evening

It will continue to snow across central North Carolina with accumulation between 1 to 5 inches forecast for areas around the Triangle and down to Moore County.

Snow will taper off and the skies will clear after midnight.

Saturday morning

Bundle up Saturday morning with lows around 20 and in the single digits with wind chill.

Saturday will be dry but the high temperatures will top out in the mid-30s before dropping into the teens Sunday morning.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will update this timeline as the storm develops.