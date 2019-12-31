‘Friends’ is leaving Netflix at midnight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey only have one more day to watch their favorite “Friends” on Netflix before the new year.

On New Year’s Day, the 90s sitcom will be taken down from Netflix and its 263 episodes won’t be available again until May, the LA Times reported.

In 2015, Netflix reportedly paid WarnerMedia $100 million for the rights to exclusively stream the show. And in 2018, it was reported that the company would pay around $100 million to continue licensing the program.

In July, WarnerMedia outbid Netflix to acquire the 263-episode catalog for around $400 million to $500 million.

The show will be available on HBO Max when it launches in May.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now