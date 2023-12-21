FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A total of 14 homeless people were moved from Fayetteville to Durham on Wednesday. A homeless coordinator with Fayetteville Police Department arranged for a Rockfish Camp & Retreat Center Bus to drop the individuals off at Durham Rescue Mission.

“There are a lot of citizens in our community, unhoused citizens in our community and they have nowhere to go currently,” DeAnna Braggs, Homeless Coordinator for Fayetteville Police Department said.

Braggs passed out flyers to the unhoused community, promising them a better life in Durham.

“I did meet with the Durham Rescue Mission to make sure it’s a facility that’s adequate and to make sure they would accept people from our community,” she said.

Several people within the homeless community decided against taking the trip. The move drew outrage form some community activists. They felt the City of Fayetteville could do more to assistant the homeless. Shane Taylor just recently moved into a Fayetteville shelter, after being homeless for months.

“There’s a lot of people out on the streets who just don’t have anywhere to go. They just sleep under a bridge or sleeping in tents to try and stay warm,” Taylor said.

According to Cumberland County at least 400 people including children are homeless in Fayetteville. There is limited shelter space available for them in Fayetteville.

Last year, the City of Fayetteville passed an ordinance making it illegal for the unhoused community to camp out on public property. Meanwhile, under the state charter, the homelessness problem falls under Cumberland County.

“I think the county can’t address homelessness on its own and by itself,” Heather Skeens, Assistant Cumberland County Manager of Community Support said.

Cumberland County plans to build a state-of-the-art Facility that will serve as a housing and support center for the homeless. Skeens said the county has been waiting since September on the City of Fayetteville to approve a special use permit for to break ground on the property.

“It was taken to the city council at the beginning of December, for a special use permit it was continued until January to make sure there is enough time notice for a public hearing,” Skeens said.