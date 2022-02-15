From safety upgrades to doubling trail mileage, Raleigh’s Capital Area Greenway has new vision for the future

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – The Capital Area Greenway currently has 117 miles of trails. But the City of Raleigh has plans to more than double that and make dozens of improvements along the way.

Security has become a top concern, especially after multiple reports of thefts and the killing of a bicyclist in 2020.

Tonya Lamm said she won’t go out in the dark and worries about her daughter on the trails.

“Safety is definitely the biggest for me,” Lamm said. “I have a 15-year-old who loves to run and walk and that’s been another, I’ve told her she needs to have a friend when she frequents the trail.”

Although Raleigh police have started a six-person unit designated to patrolling the trails, Raleigh’s new 400-page greenway plan includes adding more lights along paths and dark underpasses, increasing volunteer and paid staff as well as regularly reporting Greenway crime to RPD.

“Especially here, with the tree line it gets very dark,” Mary Michalak, who walks Shelley Lake Park daily, said. “I have a friend that was walking by herself and then she got scared because she was out here, it got pitch black.”

The City also plans to add more than 160 miles of new trail systems with the goal to connect trails to bike lanes, public transit and major new developments. In total, running from Wake Forest to RDU to Garner.

Other planned upgrades include adding more benches along long stretches of Greenway for people to rest as well as route maintenance to help with frequent-flood zones.

People can view the entire Capital Area Greenway Master Plan, including cost estimates for upcoming projects, online here.