RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A group of Wake County students are on their way to becoming Wake County teachers.

The 9th cohort of the district’s Future Teachers Program officially signed their commitment Monday night.

The high school seniors will study education in college and receive training directly from the district so that when they graduate college, they’ll be ready to step back into Wake County schools.

Jasiah McKinney is one of 32 students in the newest cohort and is about to graduate from North Wake College and Career Academy.

“On top of me liking to share my knowledge with others, I Iike listening to other people as well,” McKinney said. “Especially children, I feel like they have great imaginations, they’re very creative.”

The district said since the first group graduated in 2019, more than 50 Wake County teachers have come through the program. Sixteen more program graduates will start as teachers next school year.

The teachers are coming in at a time when improving recruitment and retention has been a top focus of the district.

“To get students who know the school system, who thrive in the school system, love it that much to want to spend their professional careers, now that’s the significance of it,” Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Dr. AJ Mutillo said.

He said there’s better retention of teachers who come through this program than district and statewide.

As of April, the district had 296 vacant teacher positions, for a 2.5 percent vacancy rate, according to numbers provided by the district.

Furthermore, Isaiah Johnson is a senior at Leesville Road High School and wants to be a middle school language arts and social studies teacher.

Johnson became drawn to the career after coaching football and having kids look up to him. He said he is also inspired by his own middle school teachers who he said show they truly cared.

“She would joke around with us, but she would also be like ok do what you gotta do and then we ‘ll joke around,” Johnson said. “So that’s what really pushed me to be like you know what, that’s what I want to be like.”

There is no requirement for how long the students have to stay in the district, but it is expected that they teach for at least three years, program administrators said.