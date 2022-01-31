Ft. Bragg soldier who died in off-post crash ‘will truly be missed,’ commander says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) – A 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier died Saturday after a car crash in Sanford, military officials said Mondy.

Cpl. Marcello L. Scrudato of Fishkill, New York died from injuries he sustained during the single-vehicle wreck.

“As a Soldier, Cpl. Scrudato was an outstanding individual, and as a person he was even better,” said Lt. Col. Burton Furlow, commander of 528th Special Troops Battalion in a statement.

Capt. Eric Mansour, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, said Scrudato went above and beyond to mentor the soldiers he led. The corporal was a human resource specialist who deployed once to Jordan.

“His presence will truly be missed throughout the organization,” Mansour said.

Scrudato enlisted in 2016 and attended Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, North Carolina the following year. Scrudato spent his career assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) and 528th Sustainment Brigade (Special Operations) (Airborne).

The corporal’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (fifth award), Army Good Conduct Medal, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal (Campaign Star), Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Certificate of Appreciation (fourth award), and Parachutist Badge.