FTC: It’s likely no one is getting $125 Equifax settlement payout

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Just when you thought you were going to be $125 richer.
Sorry, you may not be getting that Equifax data breach settlement money after all.
The Federal Trade Commission says so many people are asking for cash payments linked the 2017 data breach that there may not be enough money for everyone.
As part of a $300 million settlement, people impacted by the data breach were offered free credit monitoring or a check for up to $125.
But because of the high response, there simply isn’t enough money to go around.
The FTC is suggesting people choose free credit monitoring rather than a $125 check.
Latest News Headlines:
- Advertising company to remove NC gun shop’s billboard insulting minority congresswomen
- Man accused of orchestrating SC woman’s murder from prison, 7 others charged
- Viral SC Girl Scout cookie buyer arrested in drug bust pleads guilty, threatens to kill prosecutor
- NC victim shares story after suspect in her case was released on electronic monitoring
- Woman says she lost hair in clumps after using Nair-tainted shampoo