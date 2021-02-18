‘Full of hatred’: Man pleads guilty after driving truck into Black Lives Matter protesters in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man who drove his truck into a group of Black Lives Matter protesters last year in Virginia Beach pleaded guilty in the case on Thursday.

Manny Wilder was sentenced to 3 years active jail time, with the judge saying that Wilder was “full of hatred.”

Manny Wilder

Wilder pleaded guilty to several charges, including failure to appear, reckless driving, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. Wilder’s public defender wanted time served for Wilder, 140 days.

Appearing on video, Wilder denied he was “full of hatred,” and said “I’d change my actions if I could. I am responsible, I have no excuse.”

Manny Wilder on video during his court appearance.

Manny Wilder on video during his court appearance.

Wilder was spotted on camera multiple times the night of May 31, 2020, revving his truck down the street and yelling at protesters, who took to the streets after the death of George Floyd.

WAVY’s Chopper 10 captured when Wilder sped down the street toward protesters, narrowly missing a protester in the middle of the road.

Wilder claimed he never sought to hurt anyone that night, but protesters told 10 On Your Side he was yelling racial slurs and was intentionally trying to intimidate them.

The prosecution played video on Thursday, seen only by the judge, also showing Wilder wielding a hatchet.

Wilder originally showed up late in court over the summer on misdemeanor charges, and later missed his second court appearance, skipping town to go to Florida. He was arrested in Florida and extradited back to Virginia.

This is a breaking story. WAVY’s Chris Horne was at the court appearance and will have more coming up.

Prosecution played video, seen only by Judge, showing Wilder wielding a hatchet. Followed protesters from Pacific, turned on ninth, then up Atlantic. — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) February 18, 2021

This is a breaking story and will be updated.