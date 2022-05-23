RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two areas of Raleigh will soon be connected by walking and biking trails.

Congresswoman Deborah Ross requested and secured $3 million in federal funding for the South Park Heritage Walk and the Chavis-Dix Strollway, which will connect the southeast and southwest sides of Raleigh. That money was officially presented during a ceremony at Chavis Memorial Park on Monday.

Raleigh leaders say the goals of the project are showing off the rich history of the neighborhood and surrounding communities.

“We always say we have streets that divide us and issues that divide us, but it’s time for us to get over all the division and this strollway is one of those steps,” said Corey Branch, Raleigh city council member.

City leaders say the project should take two years to finish.