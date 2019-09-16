SBI investigating Vance County fire department after funds raised for girl battling cancer disappear

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Anger is growing across Vance County after money collected at a fundraiser by the fire department mysteriously vanished. The SBI is now investigating the Vance County Fire Department.

“I’m actually very very surprised,” said Leon Daniel. “Shocked that those accusations have come forth.”

A source tells CBS 17’s Kelly Kennedy the fundraiser was held here at the Vance county fire station and that firefighters were selling T-shirt’s for a little girl battling leukemia.

According to that same source, the little girl is 10-year-old Reagan Owen or Rae Rae, known by many in the community.

“It’s really sad because it doesn’t matter where you live, there are people that do things that are really wrong,” said Stacey Garner. “I just think it’s really sad that knowing the needs we have in our community that somebody would stoop so low to take from a child and their family in need because there’s a lot of people that have contributed money to try to help these people during this very difficult time.”

CBS 17 was told the fundraiser was held last November and the family never saw a dime of that money.

“They have a lot of needs, this child has been very sick and has ongoing needs so it’s really a tragedy for something like that to happen,” said Garner.

The county manager confirms he is aware that someone made a complaint and that there is an investigation, but he declined to comment further.

“I hope that an investigation will get to the bottom of it,” said Daniel. “Everybody is innocent until proven guilty and hopefully the investigation will prove that.”

“I hope they find who it is and they do something about making sure they get their money back and prosecuting the person that’s done this,” said Garner.

We reached out to the family, but they did not want to talk.

