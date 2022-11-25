LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion.

Visitation for Kayla Hammonds will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Revels in Lumberton. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Smyrna Baptist Church in Lumberton.

Those attending are asked to wear purple for domestic violence awareness.

The stabbing happened at about 4:25 p.m. in a Food Lion parking lot on Elizabethtown Road near Lumberton, police said.

Responding officers found Hammonds had been stabbed numerous times and died on scene, according to police. Food Lion said Hammonds was not an employee.

Desmond Lee Sampson, 37, was taken into custody and will be charged with first-degree murder, according to the Lumberton Police Department.