Funeral details set for NC trooper killed in crash involving brother

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced funeral details Wednesday night for Trooper John Horton.

Trooper John S. Horton (Photo: NC State Highway Patrol)

Horton, a 15-year veteran of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, died following a crash Monday night during a traffic stop in Rutherford County.

Horton and the man he had detained during the stop, 26-year-old Dusty Luke Beck, were struck and killed when another responding trooper, Horton’s brother Trooper James Horton, lost control of his vehicle approaching the stop.

Services for Horton will be held on Friday on the campus of Isothermal Community College in Forest City.

A visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Foundation Auditorium.

The North Carolina Troopers Association Caisson Unit will ceremoniously carry the body of Trooper Horton around the college’s lake after the visitation.

A funeral service will follow the visitation at 5 p.m., also inside the auditorium.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later time for family and close friends.

Horton left behind a wife and six children.