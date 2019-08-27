Funeral held for 9-year-old Z’yon Person

Family and friends said goodbye to Z’yon Person on Tuesday afternoon. The 9-year-old boy was shot and killed on his way to get a snow cone in Durham.

Z’yon person should’ve been starting school this week. He was set to play football for the Capital City Stealers, and celebrate his 10th birthday in October. But he won’t get to do any of those things, because his life was cut short.

“You have a young man, 9 years of age, vibrant future, a whole lot ahead of him and now this senseless crime takes place and we wanna get a message out that things have to change,” said Bishop Tiff McCarter.

Z’yon was shot and killed a little over a week ago. Family says they were headed to get ice cream when someone fired into their SUV. Z’yon’s younger cousin was also shot, but survived.

“Last Christmas, Z’yon said to me, ‘Deja all I want for Christmas is a hug.’ I sai, ‘A hug? Bet. I got you.’ Out of all things a kid can ask for, but that was Z’yon,” explained his cousin, Deja. “Extremely grateful for whatever he received. Let his best memories guide us until we see him again.”

It was a day focused on celebrating Z’yon’s life, but it was also to call on the community to take action.

“Somethings gotta be done,” said McCarter. “We have to pull together as a community, religious leaders, everybody, governmental, city council, we have to pull together and get through all of this. We have to take a stand and help get these guns under control because my question to everyone today is when will this madness stop?”

Police have not made an arrest in this case. Z’yon’s family is asking anyone with any information on this crime to come forward.

