RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Funeral services and celebrations of life are scheduled to begin one week after a teen suspect shot and killed five people in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood.

James Thompson, 16

On Thursday Oct. 20, an online obituary states a celebration of life is scheduled for 16-year-old James Thompson. The teen was a junior at Knightdale High School. His obituary says Thompson enjoyed “deep sea fishing, playing Upward Basketball and various games on his PS4.”

Thompson’s service is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church. His service announcement asks memorial donations to given to Trinity Baptist Church’s Upward Basketball program.

Gabriel Torres, 29

On Friday, a visitation is scheduled for Raleigh Police officer Gabriel Torres at 4 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Home on Glenwood Avenue. His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Cross Assembly Church, according to Raleigh police.

Torres was a decorated Marine Corps veteran who leaves behind a wife and two-year-old daughter. His obituary calls him “a family man, a doting husband and the sweetest dad.” It says Torres often spoke his love for Jesus and loved singing worship songs.

Susan Karnatz, 49

Susan Karnatz was a mother to three boys, aged 10, 13 and 14. (Photos courtesy of Tom Karnatz)

Susan Butler Karnatz leaves behind her husband and three sons. An avid runner, her virtual obituary says Karnatz completed the Boston marathon four times and could run as far as 50 miles when running triathlons and ultraraces. She was known for her compassion and soft spot for animals.

A celebration of life for Karnatz is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at North Raleigh Presbyterian Church, according to an obituary online. The North Carolina Roadrunners Club will also remember Karnatz during a special observance at its 15th Annual ATT 10-Miler and 4-Miler on Saturday on the American Tobacco Trail. Races start at 8:50 a.m. at the White Oak Church Road Trailhead in Apex.

Mary Marshall, 34

Mary Marshall, left and her fiancé. (Photo from Robert Steele)

What was supposed to be Mary Marshall’s wedding day is being replaced with a celebration of life event. Details of a service have not been publicly announced but the family has posted online they are scheduling a service on Oct. 29 at Dorthea Dix Park.

Marshall was a Navy veteran just a few short weeks away from celebrating her 35th birthday and wedding.

Nicole Connors with her husband

Nicole Connors, 52

Nicole Connors’ husband, Tracey Howard, remembers her as a kind and good person who took care of him and the family.

Howard is raising money to bring Connors’ body to her home state of Ohio. No service or funeral announcements have been made public yet. A balloon launch is scheduled for Saturday in Ohio. The event is being advertised as dog-friendly to honor Connors’ dog who was also killed in the attack.