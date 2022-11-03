FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Town officials are considering implementing a social district.

These districts allow people to drink in public while sticking within specific boundaries and rules.

Kim Draper owns and operates KnB’s Marketplace in downtown and has more than 40 vendors selling antiques under one roof.

“We’ve come a long way in 15 years and the town is really growing,” said Draper.

Town officials hope the proposed social district will drive more foot traffic into businesses like hers. Draper hopes “sip and stroll” also means “sip and shop.”

“People who drink, I hate to say this, but shop more — especially women. But yea, I think [the social district] will be a great thing,” Draper said.

The town is proposing operating the district from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Drinks must be poured into specially marked cups, no larger than 16 ounces.

More than 20 other towns and cities, including Raleigh, operate a district now. Fuquay-Varina’s would be distinct in that it would encompass two different areas. It would operate in the downtown area along with the Broad Street area of Varina.

“Anything that brings business to the downtown area is always exciting. It could be revitalizing,” said Lesa Dab, an optician at Family Optical. They share a roof with the gift shop, For All Things Southern.

“We are glasses and gifts. A little something for everybody,” said Laurie Cunningham, owner of For All Things Southern.

They hope a social district could give people a reason to stay and shop local.

“We are growing and there’s a lot to think about possibilities for the future and how to attract more people, get more people downtown shopping, and stay local-shop local,” Cunningham said.

But they have their concerns.

“Concerns about how that would be regulated, how the space is marked, how people know where the hours begin and end and how that works with the downtown business,” Dab said.

The town is looking for public input on the proposal during the next two weeks. Click here to submit comments.

In the meantime, Draper says, “Let’s do it, let’s try it.”