Future of Chatham County Confederate monument could be decided Monday

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The future of a Confederate monument in Chatham County could once again be up for discussion on Monday.

CBS 17’s Colleen Quigley is in Pittsboro where the statue’s future could be voted on after months of debate and discussion.

In June, county commissioners approved a plan to work with the United Daughters of the Confederacy for a “reimagining” of the monument saying it could be modified or rededicated.

A group called Chatham For All has been urging commissioners to remove the statue – saying it represents hate.

Others want it to stay, saying it’s a tribute to soldiers who fought in the Civil War.

In April, hundreds attended a meeting about the monument’s future.

