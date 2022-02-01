Future of expanded outdoor dining in Raleigh continues to take shape

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The future of expanded outdoor dining in Raleigh is becoming more clear.

Months after city leaders moved forward with plans to continue pandemic-era arrangements where certain restaurants put tables on sidewalks or in the street, the city council Tuesday discussed future plans to have businesses pay for use of the public space. But there will not be any fees for some time.

Following recommendations from a “public realm study” conducted on the outdoor seating program in Raleigh, businesses will eventually have to pay for their use of public spaces, which the city will communicate to businesses.

However, the City will waive any fees for the next two years. After that, businesses will pay half of the to-be-set fee in the third year, with plans for the fee to take full effect by the fourth year.

The reason for the delay in the fees taking effect is simple, said Jonathan Melton, Raleigh City Council member.

“To give everyone an opportunity to recover from COVID,” he said during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.

The need for recovery is one felt across the restaurant industry, between pandemic-era restrictions and more recently, the omicron surge and staffing challenges presenting problems for businesses.

A recent survey by the National Restaurant Association revealed 73 percent of businesses surveyed do not have enough staffing to meet current demand.

Still, the extra seating remains a draw for many restaurants. The trend of expanded outdoor seating is one CBS17 has covered throughout the Triangle since the early months of COVID-19, as a way for restaurants to keep foot traffic as high as possible, while spacing tables and moving more customers outside.

At Anchor Bar along Fayetteville Street in Downtown Raleigh, Kameron Thompson, a bartender and manager, said the extra tables along the sidewalk have been “amazing” for business over the course of the pandemic.

“Everyone can have their own space and sit out, not be breathing on top of each other, which has been phenomenal for us,” Thompson said, speaking of a boost to sales. “It’s been helpful.”