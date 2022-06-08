RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — GalaxyCon will return to the Raleigh Convention Center July 28-31.

GalaxyCon is a four-day celebration for fans of celebrities, creators, voice actors, cosplayers, gamers and more.

Click here for more info on guests and events at GalaxyCon Raleigh

The 2022 festival will have a full model of fan engagement from 2019 and when the event brought in $7.5 million annual economic impact.

“GalaxyCon’s return in 2021 represented the biggest annual event to return to our city after the pandemic,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. “We are so thankful that this celebration of creativity and pop culture continues to call our city home and brings together local and far-flung fans to experience Raleigh.”

The event will bring together some of the most beloved celebs from movies, television, comics, wrestling and gaming.

The 2022 lineup includes: 

  • A Smallville reunion featuring Tom Welling (Superman/Clark Kent), Erica Durance (Lois Lane), Michael Rosenbarum (Lex Luthor) and John Glover (Lionel Luthor)
  • Star Trek actor and astronaut, William Shatner (Captain Kirk)
  • The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze)
  • Succession and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor Alan Ruck
  • Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Brad Spiner (Data)
  • Saved by the Bell actor Mark-Paul Gosselar (Zack Morris)
  • Wynonna Earp and Schitt’s Creek actor Tim Rozon
  • Seinfeld, The Tick, and Family Guy actor Patrick Warburton
  • Rocky Horror Picture Show and Spin City actor Barry Bostwick

GalaxyCon 2022 will also feature video game tournaments, costume contests, photo ops and much more.