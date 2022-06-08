RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — GalaxyCon will return to the Raleigh Convention Center July 28-31.

GalaxyCon is a four-day celebration for fans of celebrities, creators, voice actors, cosplayers, gamers and more.

Click here for more info on guests and events at GalaxyCon Raleigh

The 2022 festival will have a full model of fan engagement from 2019 and when the event brought in $7.5 million annual economic impact.

“GalaxyCon’s return in 2021 represented the biggest annual event to return to our city after the pandemic,” said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin. “We are so thankful that this celebration of creativity and pop culture continues to call our city home and brings together local and far-flung fans to experience Raleigh.”

The event will bring together some of the most beloved celebs from movies, television, comics, wrestling and gaming.

The 2022 lineup includes:

A Smallville reunion featuring Tom Welling (Superman/Clark Kent), Erica Durance (Lois Lane), Michael Rosenbarum (Lex Luthor) and John Glover (Lionel Luthor)

Star Trek actor and astronaut, William Shatner (Captain Kirk)

The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze)

Succession and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor Alan Ruck

Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Brad Spiner (Data)

Saved by the Bell actor Mark-Paul Gosselar (Zack Morris)

Wynonna Earp and Schitt’s Creek actor Tim Rozon

Seinfeld, The Tick, and Family Guy actor Patrick Warburton

Rocky Horror Picture Show and Spin City actor Barry Bostwick

GalaxyCon 2022 will also feature video game tournaments, costume contests, photo ops and much more.