GALLERY: Remembering the Dayton mass shooting victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The early Sunday morning mass shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District took the lives of nine people. In this gallery, we remember their lives.

Lois Oglesby, 27, was in nursing school and looked forward to a career that would make the most of her love for children, her cousin said. She was also the mother of a newborn and had an older daughter.

Megan Betts, 22

Thomas McNichols, 25

Saeed Saleh, 38

Logan Turner, 30

Nicholas Cumer, 25

Monica Brickhouse, 39

Derrick Fudge, 57

Not pictured: Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36

