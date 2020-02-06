Live Now
GALLERY | Severe storms leave damage across Upstate

News

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

(WPSA) – Severe storms moved through the Upstate Thursday morning and afternoon, leaving behind damage in several areas. For the latest weather coverage, click here.

  • Photo from our Facebook viewer Lizzy Miranda, showing sign damage outside of IHOP
  • Photo courtesy of Brandon Burton
  • Photo courtesy of Brandon Burton
  • IMAGE: WSPA
  • Avondale Dr, Seneca (Image: WSPA)
  • Photo courtesy of Brandon Burton
  • McDonald’s/Taco Bell sign damage across from Academy Sports in Spartanburg (Photo special to WSPA)
  • Damage outside Barnes and Noble in Spartanburg Courtesy Jessica Lamkin
  • Damage outside Barnes and Noble in Spartanburg Courtesy Jessica Lamkin
  • Damage outside Barnes and Noble in Spartanburg Courtesy Jessica Lamkin
  • Damage outside Barnes and Noble in Spartanburg Courtesy Jessica Lamkin
  • Damage outside Barnes and Noble in Spartanburg Courtesy Jessica Lamkin
  • Damage outside Barnes and Noble in Spartanburg Courtesy Jessica Lamkin
  • Damage outside Barnes and Noble in Spartanburg Courtesy Jessica Lamkin
  • Damage outside Barnes and Noble in Spartanburg Courtesy Jessica Lamkin
  • Flooding in Anderson, SC courtesy Kathy Cooper
  • Flooding in Anderson, SC courtesy Kathy Cooper
  • Flooding in Anderson, SC courtesy Kathy Cooper
  • Damage on N Highpoint Road in Spartanburg. (Courtesy Ara McKinsey)
  • Damage on N Highpoint Road in Spartanburg. (Courtesy Ara McKinsey)
  • Damage on N Highpoint Road in Spartanburg. (Courtesy Ara McKinsey)
  • Bridge on Shackleburg Road in Anderson washes out during Thursday’s downpour. (Image courtesy Eric Whitfield)
  • Young St in Gaffney courtesy Karma Keller
  • Young St in Gaffney courtesy Karma Keller
  • Young St in Gaffney courtesy Karma Keller
  • Young St in Gaffney courtesy Karma Keller

