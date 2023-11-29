GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Garner family is looking for answers after they say their 2-year-old cat named Cheddar was shot while outside in their backyard.

“Just the thought that there’s a person in our neighborhood with a gun that would shoot a cat, is heartbreaking… it’s sad, it’s scary,” Jessica Andrews, Cheddar’s owner, said.

She says it happened on Sunday afternoon.

“My husband looked out the window on the side of our house and saw Cheddar laying in the yard, and that’s just not normal for him,” Andrews explained.

The family assumed it was an animal bite and took Cheddar to the vet. That’s where they say they learned he was shot with buckshot, leaving him riddled with small metal pellets inside of his body from head to toe.

“As a mom, it sucks it knows that I couldn’t help him, I didn’t quite protect him as much as I probably should have,” Andrews said.

Andrews says the pellets could move at any time and puncture an organ, so right now it’s a waiting game to see if the cat will even survive. She says they did report the incident to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office who referred them to Animal Services, but Animal Services confirmed to CBS 17 they don’t handle cases involving shootings.

While they wait for answers, Andrews says the family is just hoping their beloved pet recovers.

“I don’t know, I don’t know how someone could do something like this,” she said.

The family is offering a reward for information about what happened to Cheddar.