GARNER, N.C.(WNCN) — Another city in Wake County now allows to-go and open container drinking. Garner is the latest city is establish a social district in their downtown.

In 2021, lawmakers voted to allow local jurisdictions to establish social districts. These districts allow people to buy alcoholic drinks from establishments like bars and restaurants and drink them in public spaces within a defined boundary.

The district has already been adopted by Garner’s neighbors like Fuquay-Varina and Raleigh.

In Garner, the social district will operate seven days a week. On Sundays, the district will operate from noon to 5 p.m. It will operate from noon to 10 p.m. the remainder of the week.

Town of Garner

The boundaries of the district runs along West Main Street from Purvis Street to just before Griffin Street. The southern part of the district then runs from Zin Yoga Studio and Wine Lounge to Aristotle Spirits. The town said boundaries of the district will be marked with sidewalk signage.

Window clings will also be displayed in business to identify whether the establishment sells alcohol, welcomes alcohol or does not allow alcohol. Those businesses are listed below:

Yes!

Ball & Minor CPA

Grafix house

Monique’s

Blue Wave Deployment

Sold here

Zin Yoga Studio & Wine Lounge

Aristotle Spirits

Shady’s Bar

Full Bloom Coffee

No

Cassondra & The Key Team

Carroll Service Company

Locs, Naturals & More

The Distillery

Garner Underground Unc.

RWK, PA

Nana’s Lil Sweets

