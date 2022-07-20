RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Garner man is facing additional child sex offense charges from incidents that occurred more than 10 years ago, court documents say.

Erich Anton Engel, 43, is facing charges of first-degree sex offense with a child and indecent liberties with a child.

A warrant for arrest didn’t provide many details about the offenses. The document shows the incidents happened between July 19, 2011 and July 25, 2012.

This is not the first time Engel has faced charges of sex crimes against children.

In Nov. 2021, court records showed Engel was being held at the Wake County Detention Center on charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Warrants for Engel said he had a dozen videos or images of young girls. The girls ranged in age from about 2 or 3 years old to 11 years old. An adult man was seen in some of those videos engaging in sexual activities with the children.

The documents said Engel had received the files containing the images but did not say he created them. The arrest warrant did not explain where or how the images were discovered.