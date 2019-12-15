Garner’s Historic Depot moved to new location

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – After two years of discussions and planning, Garner’s Historic Depot rests in its new home.

Built more than a century ago, it’s gone through multiple renovations over the years to be included as part of an even bigger museum project.

The Garner Area Historical Society raised funds and created a plan to include the Depot as part of Historical Park on Pearl and Main streets.

