Garth Brooks invites Tennessee boy who dressed up as him to upcoming show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville boy who dressed up as Garth Brooks at Neyland Stadium for Halloween has received an invitation to this month’s show by the man himself.

Andrea Houser posted this photo on Instagram of her nephew dressed up as Garth Brooks in Neyland Stadium on Monday that caught the eye of social media.

Three days later, it caught the eye of Garth Brooks himself.

Brooks is set to perform at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16 with Jon Pardi joining him as the opening act. After three ticketing sales periods, attendance for the show could go as high as 80,000.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now