Gas leak blocks roads in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham crews are working to repair a gas leak that occurred Friday afternoon.

Police say the leak occurred on the 700 block of North Buchanan Boulevard.

Buchanan Boulevard is blocked between West Markham and Monmouth avenues.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Dominion Energy released a statement on the gas leak:

“Dominion Energy crews are on site of a gas leak on North Buchanan Boulevard caused by a third-party working in the area. We are working to secure leak as quickly and safely as possible.”

There was no word on when the roads will reopen.

