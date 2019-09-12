Highway 70 reopens in Garner after gas leak

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Highway 70 in Garner for a short time Thursday morning.
PNC repaired the leak near the US 70 intersection with Timer Drive around 9:15 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
