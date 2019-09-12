Breaking News
Gas leak closes Highway 70 west in Garner

Highway 70 reopens in Garner after gas leak

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Highway 70 in Garner for a short time Thursday morning.

PNC repaired the leak near the US 70 intersection with Timer Drive around 9:15 a.m.

No other information was immediately available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss