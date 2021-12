UPDATE: The roadway was reopened around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak has closed a section of W. Chatham Street in Cary, police said on Monday.

Cary police and fire were called to 321 W. Chatham St. on Monday after road construction in the area led to the leak, officials said.

W. Chatham St is closed from the traffic circle to S. West St.

Traffic is being rerouted down Park Street to Parkthrough Street.

No injuries are reported at this time.