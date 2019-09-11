Gas leak forces Chapel Hill High School to dismiss students early

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak on campus forced students at Chapel Hill High School to be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.
Students and staff were first relocated while nearby Seawell Elementary and Smith Middle schools were put on soft lockdown when the leak was discovered.
Crews are working on repairs but the leak forced administrators to release the high school students early.
The middle and elementary schools will resume their normal schedules.
This story will be updated.
