Gas leak shuts down major thoroughfare in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say Fayetteville Street is closed between Umstead Street and Linwood Avenue due to a gas leak.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, police say.
No other details were made available.
