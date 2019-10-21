Gas leak shuts down major thoroughfare in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say Fayetteville Street is closed between Umstead Street and Linwood Avenue due to a gas leak.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, police say.

No other details were made available.

