RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak has shut down a section of Spring Forest Road in Raleigh Friday afternoon.

Police said it could be shut down for a while.

Spring Forest Road is closed between Timber Ridge, across Atlantic Avenue to Atlantic Springs Road.

A line was struck beneath the pavement and gas was detected in nearby sewage lines, police said.

There is no time table for when the roads could reopen.

