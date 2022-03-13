RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The cost of gas is changing what types of jobs workers are looking for.

Spherion staffing owner Denise Pavona tells CBS 17 they’re seeing another surge of people wanting to work from home but now, it’s merely because it costs so much to fill up their gas tank.

“I do see people who are struggling if they live further away from the job where they can’t afford the gas,” Pavona said.

The company is also having tough conversations with business owners and bosses right now, advising them to pay more or risk losing employees because experts say we might be dealing with high fuel costs for quite a while.

“If they’re willing to recognize that this is an issue and they want to hold on to their employees, then they can come to us. We’ll give them the salary guides, we’ll let them know where they should be,” Pavona said.

