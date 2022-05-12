RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gas prices in Raleigh hit $4.12 in Raleigh early Thursday – setting a new all-time high average price, according to AAA.

A month ago, the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.81. A week ago? $3.97.

Raleigh’s prices are a penny higher than the North Carolina average of $4.20.

The price of diesel also set a new record along with regular unleaded.

The average price of diesel is now $5.43 in Raleigh, AAA reports.

North Carolina’s average price still sits below the national average of $4.41 for regular unleaded.

Where is the cheapest gas in the state? A few counties have prices as low as $4.13 like in Caldwell County.

Gates County has the highest average of $4.28.